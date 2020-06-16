All apartments in Brooklyn
435 COURT STREET,

435 Court Street · (718) 625-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
yoga
This SUNNY EAST WEST EXPOSURE - 3 bedroom is sure to warm you ... with a center kitchen for easy entertaining, lots of solid wood cabinets, counter space and dishwasher. Spacious living and dining area with wood flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit!F&G trains to Carroll Street Station. Come and discover where Old World meet New World... Great restaurants, family-owned shops and local boutiques just outside your door. Enjoy the Farmer's market on the weekend at Carroll Street on the side of PS 58, Citibike, dog run, gyms and yoga are all within a few block walk.Priced at $3,850Tenant pays utilitiesPets on approval*Brooklyn Bridge Realty Ltd. is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 COURT STREET, have any available units?
435 COURT STREET, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 435 COURT STREET, have?
Some of 435 COURT STREET,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 COURT STREET, currently offering any rent specials?
435 COURT STREET, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 COURT STREET, pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 COURT STREET, is pet friendly.
Does 435 COURT STREET, offer parking?
No, 435 COURT STREET, does not offer parking.
Does 435 COURT STREET, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 COURT STREET, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 COURT STREET, have a pool?
No, 435 COURT STREET, does not have a pool.
Does 435 COURT STREET, have accessible units?
No, 435 COURT STREET, does not have accessible units.
Does 435 COURT STREET, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 COURT STREET, has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 COURT STREET, have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 COURT STREET, does not have units with air conditioning.
