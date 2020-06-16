435 COURT STREET,

Amenities

This SUNNY EAST WEST EXPOSURE - 3 bedroom is sure to warm you ... with a center kitchen for easy entertaining, lots of solid wood cabinets, counter space and dishwasher. Spacious living and dining area with wood flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit!F&G trains to Carroll Street Station. Come and discover where Old World meet New World... Great restaurants, family-owned shops and local boutiques just outside your door. Enjoy the Farmer's market on the weekend at Carroll Street on the side of PS 58, Citibike, dog run, gyms and yoga are all within a few block walk.Priced at $3,850Tenant pays utilitiesPets on approval*Brooklyn Bridge Realty Ltd. is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty