43 4th Place

This rarely available, floor-through 1.5 BR rental is on 4th Place, one of Carroll Gardens' most coveted streets. Located on a beautiful tree lined block with neighboring brownstones and townhouses, this top floor (2 flights up on the third floor) apartment offers spacious lay out, a large living room, windowed kitchen and a well sized bedroom. There is an additional space that can be used as a home office. With its two exposures, this apartment is flooded with light while overlooking surrounding lush gardens and a front yard shared by residents and in building washer and dryer. Location is ideal, proximate to Court and Smith Streets for shopping and restaurants.