Newly renovated spacious 3 bedroom at the crossroads of two hip neighborhoods, Prospect Lefferts Gardens & Crown Heights near the 2/5 subway lines and not far from Prospect Park. This top floor 3 bedroom just underwent a thoughtful renovation including a modern eat in kitchen equipped with ss appliances and Modern bathroom. Two bedrooms street facing one of which is king size and the other queen with the third bedroom in the back of the home.Washer/Dryer hook-up available