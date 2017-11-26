All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 428 Hicks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
428 Hicks Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

428 Hicks Street

428 Hicks Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

428 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New on the market this amazing 2 bedroom is located on the border of Cobble Hill and Columbia Street Waterfront District, steps away from the waterfront and short walk to all the best coffees, restaurants and shops.

Walk in to a spacious living room, that easy fits dining table and additional furniture, large enough, so you can easily entertain guests. The apartment has high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

There is a galley kitchen on the Left that features granite counter tops, beautiful ceramic flooring, a dishwasher as well as plenty of counter space.
A hallway leads you to a spacious bedroom that can fit a California King bed, 2 Large Dresser draws or Desks, Walk in Closet.
The secondary Bedroom can fit a Large Queen bed with additional furniture. The apartment has additional closet space, modern bathroom.

This apartment is place you can truly call home, in an excellent maintained building.

Please e-mail for a private video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Hicks Street have any available units?
428 Hicks Street has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 Hicks Street have?
Some of 428 Hicks Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 Hicks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 428 Hicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 428 Hicks Street offer parking?
Yes, 428 Hicks Street does offer parking.
Does 428 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Hicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 428 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 428 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Hicks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Hicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 428 Hicks Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity