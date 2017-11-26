428 Hicks Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

New on the market this amazing 2 bedroom is located on the border of Cobble Hill and Columbia Street Waterfront District, steps away from the waterfront and short walk to all the best coffees, restaurants and shops.



Walk in to a spacious living room, that easy fits dining table and additional furniture, large enough, so you can easily entertain guests. The apartment has high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.



There is a galley kitchen on the Left that features granite counter tops, beautiful ceramic flooring, a dishwasher as well as plenty of counter space.

A hallway leads you to a spacious bedroom that can fit a California King bed, 2 Large Dresser draws or Desks, Walk in Closet.

The secondary Bedroom can fit a Large Queen bed with additional furniture. The apartment has additional closet space, modern bathroom.



This apartment is place you can truly call home, in an excellent maintained building.



Please e-mail for a private video.