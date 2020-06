Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar

Newly Renovated two bedroom apartment, located on the top floor of a Brownstone, lots of flexibility in the layout, bedrooms located on the opposite side of the unit.This unit has tons of Prewar charm, but with a modern touch. Both bedrooms can accommodate a Queen Bed, and other furnishings.The apartment gets lots of light, and is located on a quiet tree lined Street, surrounded by Restaurants, Cafes, Coffee shops, and a short distance to the C and A train.