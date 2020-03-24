All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 413 Manhattan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
413 Manhattan Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

413 Manhattan Ave

413 Manhattan Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Out-of-the-Box 2-bed / 1-bath DUPLEX with large living area and washer / dryer IN unit! This incredible unit features stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinet space, custom lighting fixtures, dishwasher, and large windows with loads of natural light! Each bedroom can accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, and closet space! 25' ceilings, and central A/C and heating! This unit truly boasts true character and complexity! The building features a virtual doorman, and a shared rooftop with incredible views of the city!Just a few blocks away from McCarren Park! Fantastic restaurants such as Llama Inn, Lilia, Screamers Pizza, Five Leaves, Battery Harris, Archie's, and The Blue Stove!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14535

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Manhattan Ave have any available units?
413 Manhattan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 413 Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 413 Manhattan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
413 Manhattan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 413 Manhattan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 413 Manhattan Ave offer parking?
No, 413 Manhattan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 413 Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Manhattan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 413 Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 413 Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 413 Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Manhattan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Manhattan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 413 Manhattan Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 Manhattan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity