413 Manhattan Ave

Out-of-the-Box 2-bed / 1-bath DUPLEX with large living area and washer / dryer IN unit! This incredible unit features stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinet space, custom lighting fixtures, dishwasher, and large windows with loads of natural light! Each bedroom can accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, and closet space! 25' ceilings, and central A/C and heating! This unit truly boasts true character and complexity! The building features a virtual doorman, and a shared rooftop with incredible views of the city!Just a few blocks away from McCarren Park! Fantastic restaurants such as Llama Inn, Lilia, Screamers Pizza, Five Leaves, Battery Harris, Archie's, and The Blue Stove!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14535