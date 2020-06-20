All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
40 N 4th St 4L
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

40 N 4th St 4L

40 N 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

40 N 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
40 N. 4TH ST 1 BEDROOM NO FEE - Property Id: 264103

NO BROKER FEE
GROSS PRICE $3,450
One month free when signing 15-month lease

"The Wave" is a unique building in the North side of Williamsburg.

Apartment Amenities:
-18 Foot Ceilings
-Fully Equipped Kitchen
-Granite Countertop
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Dishwasher
-Massive 300 Square foot Balcony
-Central AC/Heat
-Fully Marbled Bathroom
-3 Closets!
-Floor to Ceiling Windows Allowing Lots of Natural Sun Light!!
-Glossy Oak Hardwood Flooring

Gorgeous sunlit and spacious 1 bedroom unit! Bedroom is king sized with double door closet. Massive floor to ceiling windows throughout apartment to allow ultimate sunlight. Large living room with balcony facing the waterfront views, separate kitchen area! Deep soaking tub, Glossy hardwood floors throughout the apartment, dishwasher, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, central AC, deep soaking tub, all the luxury you will need, this apartment is a must see!

***Apartment can be furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264103
Property Id 264103

(RLNE5779860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 N 4th St 4L have any available units?
40 N 4th St 4L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 40 N 4th St 4L have?
Some of 40 N 4th St 4L's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 N 4th St 4L currently offering any rent specials?
40 N 4th St 4L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 N 4th St 4L pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 N 4th St 4L is pet friendly.
Does 40 N 4th St 4L offer parking?
No, 40 N 4th St 4L does not offer parking.
Does 40 N 4th St 4L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 N 4th St 4L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 N 4th St 4L have a pool?
No, 40 N 4th St 4L does not have a pool.
Does 40 N 4th St 4L have accessible units?
No, 40 N 4th St 4L does not have accessible units.
Does 40 N 4th St 4L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 N 4th St 4L has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 N 4th St 4L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 N 4th St 4L has units with air conditioning.
