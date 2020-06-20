40 N 4th St 4L

Amenities

40 N. 4TH ST 1 BEDROOM NO FEE - Property Id: 264103



NO BROKER FEE

GROSS PRICE $3,450

One month free when signing 15-month lease



"The Wave" is a unique building in the North side of Williamsburg.



Apartment Amenities:

-18 Foot Ceilings

-Fully Equipped Kitchen

-Granite Countertop

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Dishwasher

-Massive 300 Square foot Balcony

-Central AC/Heat

-Fully Marbled Bathroom

-3 Closets!

-Floor to Ceiling Windows Allowing Lots of Natural Sun Light!!

-Glossy Oak Hardwood Flooring



Gorgeous sunlit and spacious 1 bedroom unit! Bedroom is king sized with double door closet. Massive floor to ceiling windows throughout apartment to allow ultimate sunlight. Large living room with balcony facing the waterfront views, separate kitchen area! Deep soaking tub, Glossy hardwood floors throughout the apartment, dishwasher, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, central AC, deep soaking tub, all the luxury you will need, this apartment is a must see!



***Apartment can be furnished or unfurnished.

