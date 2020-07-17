4 Herkimer Court

Amenities

NO FEE ! Approx. 1800 sq ft single family brick townhouse for rent on quiet Herkimer Court in Bed Stuy with two car parking right at your back door!This recently renovated three bedroom, three &1/2 baths two story townhouse has three floors of living space. The ground floor has a very large spacious living room with dining area, an open kitchen with large center island for cooking and entertaining. Great counter and cabinet/storage space, top of the line appliances and a half bathroom off the kitchen. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master has an en suite bathroom and the bedroom can accommodate a king size bed. The two back bedrooms have enough room for queen beds. There is a large private roof deck with open views perfect for dining and entertaining. The lower level of this home is approx 700 sq ft. With a full bathroom and washer/dryer. The space is perfect for a recreation room, lounge,playroom, office or spare guest room. ADT Alarm system with camera and gated front yard and parking lot. Herkimer Court is just a few blocks from the A/C trains and LIRR at Nostrand Avenue. Close to shops, restaurants, cafes, playground etc of Bed Stuy and Crown Heights. Available August 1,15 or September 1 for move in . $5500 per month + utilities. Pet friendly landlord.