Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:54 PM

4 Herkimer Court

4 Herkimer Street · (718) 923-8018
Location

4 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
playground
NO FEE ! Approx. 1800 sq ft single family brick townhouse for rent on quiet Herkimer Court in Bed Stuy with two car parking right at your back door!This recently renovated three bedroom, three &1/2 baths two story townhouse has three floors of living space. The ground floor has a very large spacious living room with dining area, an open kitchen with large center island for cooking and entertaining. Great counter and cabinet/storage space, top of the line appliances and a half bathroom off the kitchen. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master has an en suite bathroom and the bedroom can accommodate a king size bed. The two back bedrooms have enough room for queen beds. There is a large private roof deck with open views perfect for dining and entertaining. The lower level of this home is approx 700 sq ft. With a full bathroom and washer/dryer. The space is perfect for a recreation room, lounge,playroom, office or spare guest room. ADT Alarm system with camera and gated front yard and parking lot. Herkimer Court is just a few blocks from the A/C trains and LIRR at Nostrand Avenue. Close to shops, restaurants, cafes, playground etc of Bed Stuy and Crown Heights. Available August 1,15 or September 1 for move in . $5500 per month + utilities. Pet friendly landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Herkimer Court have any available units?
4 Herkimer Court has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Herkimer Court have?
Some of 4 Herkimer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Herkimer Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Herkimer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Herkimer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Herkimer Court is pet friendly.
Does 4 Herkimer Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Herkimer Court offers parking.
Does 4 Herkimer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Herkimer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Herkimer Court have a pool?
No, 4 Herkimer Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Herkimer Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Herkimer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Herkimer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Herkimer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Herkimer Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Herkimer Court has units with air conditioning.
