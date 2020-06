Amenities

air conditioning courtyard

Stunning 2 Bedroom With 1 Fully Tiled Very Modern BathroomExposed Brick in the living roomCorner unit- 2 exposuresBeautiful lighting throughout the apartmentAmple Common AreaVery spacious and airyLaundry in the BuildingBike stationShared Yard Intercom Security SystemRoof Access with Glorious ViewCentral heating and Air ConditioningRight by the A, C Subway at Nostrand Avenue and G train Bedford/Nostrand StationAvailable for August 1 Yaffa1961