397 16th Street

Luxury granite counter space tops off the open kitchen. It is equipped with stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Your living/dining area offer large bay windows, and a decorative slate fireplace. The apartment has a wonderful essence with high ceilings, and ample southern exposure glistering off the brand new dark oak floors. Two bedrooms are located on the lower level of the duplex and the first of the 2 full baths. The third master bedroom is situated on the top floor, offering Northern and Southern exposures, an in-suite full bathroom, as well as ample closet space. Multi Zoned Fujitsu A/C and heating. Perfect location, with Prospect Park, shopping and major transportation one block away. Pet friendly ... The apartment welcomes you home ...... please see floor plan.