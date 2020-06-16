All apartments in Brooklyn
397 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

397 16th Street

397 16th Street · (917) 435-5554
Location

397 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Offering modern amenities, enhanced and meticulously designed to maximize space, air and sunlight is this top floor (2 flights up) 2 bedrooms, plus spacious loft space, 2 baths residence. with private roof deck.

Offering modern amenities, enhanced and meticulously designed to maximize space, air and sunlight is this top floor (2 flights up) 2 bedrooms, plus spacious loft space, 2 baths residence. with private roof deck.

Luxury granite counter space tops of the open kitchen. It is equipped with stainless steel appliances which included a microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Your living/dining area offer large bay windows, and a decorative slate fireplace. The apartment has a wonderful essence with high ceilings, and ample southern exposure glistering of the brand new dark oak floors. Two bedrooms are located on the lower level of the duplex and the first of the 2 full baths. The third master bedroom is situated on the top floor, loft-like feeling with Northern and Southern exposures, an in-suite full bathroom, as well as ample closet space. Multi Zoned Fujitsu A/C and heating. Perfect location, with Prospect Park, shopping and major transportation one block away. Pet friendly The apartment welcomes you home please see floor plan.

Luxury granite counter space tops off the open kitchen. It is equipped with stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Your living/dining area offer large bay windows, and a decorative slate fireplace. The apartment has a wonderful essence with high ceilings, and ample southern exposure glistering off the brand new dark oak floors. Two bedrooms are located on the lower level of the duplex and the first of the 2 full baths. The third master bedroom is situated on the top floor, offering Northern and Southern exposures, an in-suite full bathroom, as well as ample closet space. Multi Zoned Fujitsu A/C and heating. Perfect location, with Prospect Park, shopping and major transportation one block away. Pet friendly ... The apartment welcomes you home ...... please see floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 16th Street have any available units?
397 16th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 397 16th Street have?
Some of 397 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
397 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 397 16th Street offer parking?
No, 397 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 397 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 16th Street have a pool?
No, 397 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 397 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 397 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 397 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 397 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
