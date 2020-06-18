395 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated rent controlled elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry rent controlled

Crazy Deal XXX LARGE 2 BEDROOM By the Park!!Massive Sun Filled Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed with Laundry on site. Right off the Park!!!About the apartment:Lots of windows- great sunlightGorgeous Wood floorsNewly Renovated kitchenFully tiled bathroomHeat & hot water includedRent stabilizedElevator buildingVery well kept building!The apartment is conveniently located directly across from Prospect Park & steps from the B,Q & S trains also just minutes from Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Groceries, Supermarkets, Laundry and much moreFor more Info or to view this apartment call, text or email Alter ASAP!!