Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

395 Ocean Avenue

395 Ocean Avenue · (347) 232-6317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

395 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
elevator
some paid utils
Crazy Deal XXX LARGE 2 BEDROOM By the Park!!Massive Sun Filled Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed with Laundry on site. Right off the Park!!!About the apartment:Lots of windows- great sunlightGorgeous Wood floorsNewly Renovated kitchenFully tiled bathroomHeat & hot water includedRent stabilizedElevator buildingVery well kept building!The apartment is conveniently located directly across from Prospect Park & steps from the B,Q & S trains also just minutes from Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Groceries, Supermarkets, Laundry and much moreFor more Info or to view this apartment call, text or email Alter ASAP!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
395 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 395 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 395 Ocean Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
395 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 395 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 395 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 395 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
