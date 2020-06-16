390 E 21st St

Amenities
** Please note, due to the policies pertinent to the ongoing pandemic (COVID-19), NO in-person access will be given at this time/No exceptions **
RENT STABILIZED UNIT NO FEE
BRAND NEW ON THE MARKET 2020
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED (1) BEDROOM APARTMENT
Listing Details:
? Full/Queen Size Bedroom
? Kitchen and Bathroom
? Hardwood Floor
? Abundant Sunlight
? Positive Energy
? Responsive Management
? Heat and Hot Water included
? 24/7 Surveillance Cameras
? Ruff Ruff and Meow (Pets) Welcome
? Local Super
? Pay Your Rent Online
? Online Super / Maintenance System
- 5th Fl Walk Up - No Elevator
Please Note:
? Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout in the apartment.
EASY and FAST APPROVALS
Guarantors Accepted
Individual Guarantors and The Guarantors Agency (https://www.theguarantors.com) ACCEPTED.
1st Month + 1 Month Security Deposit Due at lease signing.
Showing Daily, Weekends + Evenings by Appointment Only. You are required to register in advance via email and "re-confirm" your appointment via text two (2) hours before attending.
** Please note, landlord is offering one (1) month free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross price is $1,800 to be paid monthly.
Very Easy Access to Public Transportation