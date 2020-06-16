All apartments in Brooklyn
390 E 21st St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:29 AM

390 E 21st St

390 East 21st Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 East 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
rent controlled
(TEXT for a faster response)

** Please note, due to the policies pertinent to the ongoing pandemic (COVID-19), NO in-person access will be given at this time/No exceptions **

**For a walk-thru video-tour, please text female agent. Please include the unit and address which you?re interested in.**

* PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD DESCRIPTION BEFORE REACHING OUT.

RENT STABILIZED UNIT NO FEE

BRAND NEW ON THE MARKET 2020

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED (1) BEDROOM APARTMENT

Listing Details:

? Full/Queen Size Bedroom
? Kitchen and Bathroom
? Hardwood Floor
? Abundant Sunlight
? Positive Energy
? Responsive Management
? Heat and Hot Water included
? 24/7 Surveillance Cameras
? Ruff Ruff and Meow (Pets) Welcome
? Local Super
? Pay Your Rent Online
? Online Super / Maintenance System
- 5th Fl Walk Up - No Elevator

Please Note:
? Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout in the apartment.

EASY and FAST APPROVALS

Guarantors Accepted

Individual Guarantors and The Guarantors Agency (https://www.theguarantors.com) ACCEPTED.

1st Month + 1 Month Security Deposit Due at lease signing.

Showing Daily, Weekends + Evenings by Appointment Only. You are required to register in advance via email and "re-confirm" your appointment via text two (2) hours before attending.

** Please note, landlord is offering one (1) month free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross price is $1,800 to be paid monthly.

TEXT/EMAIL for a faster response.

Very Easy Access to Public Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 E 21st St have any available units?
390 E 21st St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 E 21st St have?
Some of 390 E 21st St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 E 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
390 E 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 E 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 E 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 390 E 21st St offer parking?
No, 390 E 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 390 E 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 E 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 E 21st St have a pool?
No, 390 E 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 390 E 21st St have accessible units?
No, 390 E 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 390 E 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 E 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 E 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 E 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
