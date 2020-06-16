390 E 21st St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled e-payments some paid utils

** Please note, due to the policies pertinent to the ongoing pandemic (COVID-19), NO in-person access will be given at this time/No exceptions **



**For a walk-thru video-tour, please text female agent. Please include the unit and address which you?re interested in.**



* PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD DESCRIPTION BEFORE REACHING OUT.



RENT STABILIZED UNIT NO FEE



BRAND NEW ON THE MARKET 2020



BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED (1) BEDROOM APARTMENT



Listing Details:



? Full/Queen Size Bedroom

? Kitchen and Bathroom

? Hardwood Floor

? Abundant Sunlight

? Positive Energy

? Responsive Management

? Heat and Hot Water included

? 24/7 Surveillance Cameras

? Ruff Ruff and Meow (Pets) Welcome

? Local Super

? Pay Your Rent Online

? Online Super / Maintenance System

- 5th Fl Walk Up - No Elevator



Please Note:

? Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout in the apartment.



EASY and FAST APPROVALS



Guarantors Accepted



Individual Guarantors and The Guarantors Agency (https://www.theguarantors.com) ACCEPTED.



1st Month + 1 Month Security Deposit Due at lease signing.



Showing Daily, Weekends + Evenings by Appointment Only. You are required to register in advance via email and "re-confirm" your appointment via text two (2) hours before attending.



** Please note, landlord is offering one (1) month free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross price is $1,800 to be paid monthly.



Very Easy Access to Public Transportation