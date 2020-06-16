All apartments in Brooklyn
390 Berry Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

390 Berry Street

390 Berry Street · (347) 768-4056
Location

390 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 200-C · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Asking $8200/month, which is $45/SF for a 2200 SF corner commercial office space (1 flight up) on the corner of Berry St @ S. 8th St (around the block from Bedford Ave @ Broadway) in an elevator building. Will be delivered as a vanilla box on a long-term lease (built-to-suit negotiable). Multiple businesses can thrive here such as a call center, art gallery, law or medical office, etc. There are new, renovated bathrooms on the floor used by the other suites on the floor. ASK FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Berry Street have any available units?
390 Berry Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 390 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Berry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 390 Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 390 Berry Street offer parking?
No, 390 Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 390 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Berry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 390 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Berry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Berry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
