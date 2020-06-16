390 Berry Street

Amenities

Asking $8200/month, which is $45/SF for a 2200 SF corner commercial office space (1 flight up) on the corner of Berry St @ S. 8th St (around the block from Bedford Ave @ Broadway) in an elevator building. Will be delivered as a vanilla box on a long-term lease (built-to-suit negotiable). Multiple businesses can thrive here such as a call center, art gallery, law or medical office, etc. There are new, renovated bathrooms on the floor used by the other suites on the floor. ASK FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR!!!!