Last updated June 28 2020 at 2:59 AM

386 2nd Street

386 2nd Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

386 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Brand new renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bedroom in the heart of Park Slope! This huge apartment features a new kitchen with stainless appliances includes a dishwasher and microwave, great living room, crown molding &amp; hardwood floors throughout. Large windows in every room letting in tons of natural light. New bathrooms with Carerra marble from wall to wall. Built-in central a/c &amp; heat split units installed in every room. The laundry room located on the first floor of the building! heat and hot water included. Close to bars, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery store and more. Quick walk to Prospect Park. The R, F and G trains are the closest subways, and also Atlantic/Barclays Center is nearby. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Cats are allowed - sorry no dogs. Call, text or email me for more information or to schedule a viewing. I am looking forward to finding your new home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 2nd Street have any available units?
386 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 386 2nd Street have?
Some of 386 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
386 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 386 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 386 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 386 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 386 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 386 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 386 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 386 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 386 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 386 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
