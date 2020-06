Amenities

Super Charming 1.5 Bedroom rental on top floor of a beautiful Bedford Stuyvesant Brownstone. This treelined block of beautifully maintained Brownstone's give you the experience of true Brooklyn Brownstone living for an amazing price. This top floor unit has many charming features including beautiful hardwood floors and the warm feel of exposed brick. The high ceilings and large windows insure that you'll bask in loads of light as you enjoy the serenity of top floor apartment living. Come experience Brownstone living at it's most Beautiful, charming and accessible best! Historic Bed-Stuy is calling! Make your appointment today..