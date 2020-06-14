Amenities

**Sun-filled DUPLEX PENTHOUSE with PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK ! WASHER & DRYER ! **This great apt has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a bright airy livingroom. **Located on the top floor of a beautiful 3 family townhouse, this home offers amazing light and great privacy. **Outdoor lovers won't be disappointed with this huge PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK. **Full size vented Washer & dryer in the unit. **Dishwasher **Pets ok upon landlord approval. ** Disclosure: $ 160 Montly fee applies to cover Electricity, and all the other utilities (heat and water) LevelGroup118619