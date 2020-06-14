All apartments in Brooklyn
384 9 ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

384 9 ST.

384 9th Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

384 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Sun-filled DUPLEX PENTHOUSE with PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK ! WASHER & DRYER ! **This great apt has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a bright airy livingroom. **Located on the top floor of a beautiful 3 family townhouse, this home offers amazing light and great privacy. **Outdoor lovers won't be disappointed with this huge PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK. **Full size vented Washer & dryer in the unit. **Dishwasher **Pets ok upon landlord approval. ** Disclosure: $ 160 Montly fee applies to cover Electricity, and all the other utilities (heat and water) LevelGroup118619

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 9 ST. have any available units?
384 9 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 384 9 ST. have?
Some of 384 9 ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 9 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
384 9 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 9 ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 9 ST. is pet friendly.
Does 384 9 ST. offer parking?
No, 384 9 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 384 9 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 384 9 ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 9 ST. have a pool?
No, 384 9 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 384 9 ST. have accessible units?
No, 384 9 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 384 9 ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 9 ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 9 ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 9 ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
