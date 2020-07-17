381 Sterling Place

Amenities

Magnificent 1.5BR in a gorgeous brownstone in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Prospect Heights. Live on a wide tree-lined block, on the cusp of virtually all the amenities of this petite and stately neighborhood, and just about far enough from and close enough to the bustling Park Slope. Breathtaking views of the city from your back bedroom windows. Bedrooms on either end of the apartment for added privacy. Enormous amount of beautifully preserved original details includes decorative fireplaces, ceiling medallions, deep moldings, authentic dry sink. Everywhere you look you will find the glory of spectacular crafts long forgotten by the modern-day artisan. Be the first to cook in this brand new kitchen with granite countertops, high-end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). High ceilings, skylights, bay windows, walk-in his and her closet, lots of natural light, endless character. Call, text or email today...!