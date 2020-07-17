All apartments in Brooklyn
381 Sterling Place
381 Sterling Place

381 Sterling Place · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

381 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Magnificent 1.5BR in a gorgeous brownstone in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Prospect Heights. Live on a wide tree-lined block, on the cusp of virtually all the amenities of this petite and stately neighborhood, and just about far enough from and close enough to the bustling Park Slope. Breathtaking views of the city from your back bedroom windows. Bedrooms on either end of the apartment for added privacy. Enormous amount of beautifully preserved original details includes decorative fireplaces, ceiling medallions, deep moldings, authentic dry sink. Everywhere you look you will find the glory of spectacular crafts long forgotten by the modern-day artisan. Be the first to cook in this brand new kitchen with granite countertops, high-end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). High ceilings, skylights, bay windows, walk-in his and her closet, lots of natural light, endless character. Call, text or email today...!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Sterling Place have any available units?
381 Sterling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 381 Sterling Place have?
Some of 381 Sterling Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
381 Sterling Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 381 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 381 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 381 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 381 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 381 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 381 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 381 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Sterling Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
