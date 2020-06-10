381 5th Street

Amenities

Available May 15th. Beautifully renovated 3.5 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a brownstone in the most coveted area of Park Slope! Just one block from JJ Byrne and the weekly Farmer's Market, 3.4 blocks from Prospect Park, and five blocks from the 9th Street R/F subway station. Apartment features:In unit Washer/Dryer and Laundry RoomRenovated Open Kitchen, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances including DishwasherCentral ACThis apartment has no shortage of charm with prewar details including decorative carved fireplaces, pocket doors, tin ceilings, inlaid and parquet floors. The spacious living area (21 x 13) allows for a large dining table as well as a living room furniture set. Full bath with porcelain fixtures and a whirlpool tub. Tons of closet and cabinet space. The rooms are versatile can be used as bedrooms, guest rooms, or studies. Bedroom 1 measures 10.5 x15. Room (can be used as office/den) 2 measures 7 x 12. Bedroom 3 measures 7x13. Bedroom 4 measures 7 x 9. Pets allowed upon approval.