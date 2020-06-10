All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:45 PM

381 5th Street

381 5th Street · (347) 915-3304
Location

381 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available May 15th. Beautifully renovated 3.5 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a brownstone in the most coveted area of Park Slope! Just one block from JJ Byrne and the weekly Farmer's Market, 3.4 blocks from Prospect Park, and five blocks from the 9th Street R/F subway station. Apartment features:In unit Washer/Dryer and Laundry RoomRenovated Open Kitchen, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances including DishwasherCentral ACThis apartment has no shortage of charm with prewar details including decorative carved fireplaces, pocket doors, tin ceilings, inlaid and parquet floors. The spacious living area (21 x 13) allows for a large dining table as well as a living room furniture set. Full bath with porcelain fixtures and a whirlpool tub. Tons of closet and cabinet space. The rooms are versatile can be used as bedrooms, guest rooms, or studies. Bedroom 1 measures 10.5 x15. Room (can be used as office/den) 2 measures 7 x 12. Bedroom 3 measures 7x13. Bedroom 4 measures 7 x 9. Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 5th Street have any available units?
381 5th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 381 5th Street have?
Some of 381 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
381 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 381 5th Street offer parking?
No, 381 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 381 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 381 5th Street has a pool.
Does 381 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 381 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 381 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
