Amenities

Reach out to exclusive listing agent for updated concessions.1.5 bed/ 1 bath 2nd floor tall Ceilings (10+ft) with access to private outdoor space. separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher). Living room is spacious enough for a dining area. There is a large coat closet with additional space above. Bedroom is king sized with a double wide closet and additional storage above. Smaller bonus room is off of the bedroom and works well for a nursery / office/ meditation space/ guest sleeping area/ additional storageHeat and hot water included. Wired for FIOS. Guarantors upon approval. Amazing neighborhood with a location right on Court St! Everything you need is within a block or two