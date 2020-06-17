All apartments in Brooklyn
373 7th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

373 7th Street

373 7th Street · (718) 832-4155
Location

373 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand New 900sqft 2 Bedrooms, This is a must see! Come live among the trees, with plenty of light on your own floor! New eat in kitchen with satinless steel appliances and a dishwasher, new bathroom,stunning oakfloors, high cielings, shutters, tons of charm and details,working fire place in the living room with exposed brick!! It has partial views, many original details such as working wood fire place, finished yellow pine plank flooring,wainscoting, oak pocket doors, original tin ceilings and marble mantels. It is a recently renovated apt. (3yrs ago.). This is a must see apartment! 1 flight up.! available dec 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 7th Street have any available units?
373 7th Street has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 7th Street have?
Some of 373 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 373 7th Street offer parking?
No, 373 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 373 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 7th Street have a pool?
No, 373 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 373 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
