3716 Shore Parkway

Wonderful 3 Bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 2 family home in Sheephead Bay Brooklyn.

15-min walk to the subway at Sheepshead Bay Road station with the B, Q train. The B44 & B44-SBS stops right in front of the house, and the B4 is ~1 block away. Very close to Emmons Ave, lots of groceries, restaurants, and supermarkets within the area, including the famous Roll N Roaster restaurant just one block away! Requirements: Income Must be 40x the rent with GOOD Credit (680 or above). Viewings are by appointment ONLY. Please contact me in advance so I may secure your viewing session today!!!