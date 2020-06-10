All apartments in Brooklyn
3716 Shore Parkway

3716 Shore Parkway · (862) 218-3851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3716 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 2 family home in Sheephead Bay Brooklyn.
15-min walk to the subway at Sheepshead Bay Road station with the B, Q train. The B44 & B44-SBS stops right in front of the house, and the B4 is ~1 block away. Very close to Emmons Ave, lots of groceries, restaurants, and supermarkets within the area, including the famous Roll N Roaster restaurant just one block away! Requirements: Income Must be 40x the rent with GOOD Credit (680 or above). Viewings are by appointment ONLY. Please contact me in advance so I may secure your viewing session today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Shore Parkway have any available units?
3716 Shore Parkway has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3716 Shore Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Shore Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Shore Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3716 Shore Parkway offer parking?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Shore Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Shore Parkway have a pool?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Shore Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Shore Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Shore Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Shore Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
