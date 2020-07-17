All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

368 Cumberland Street

368 Cumberland Street · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

368 Cumberland Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Welcome to 368 Cumberland Street located in Atlantic Commons in Fort Greene's most sought after community. The 2 bedroom,1 bath is located on the top floor in a 3 unit townhouse. This apartment offers: Modern finishes, galley kitchen w/cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Open living room/ dining area has hardwood flooring and great light exposure. 2 spacious bedrooms and full size bath has white subway tile throughout. Atlantic commons is a quaint 3 unit townhouse community that includes tennis court, play ground and football field.Centrally located to 14 Train lines and a host of bus lines, supermarket, Mall, Banks, Historical Bam and a host of Restaurants and Cafes. P postesoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Cumberland Street have any available units?
368 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 368 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 368 Cumberland Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
368 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 368 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 368 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 368 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 368 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 Cumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 368 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 368 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 368 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 Cumberland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Cumberland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
