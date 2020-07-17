Amenities
Welcome to 368 Cumberland Street located in Atlantic Commons in Fort Greene's most sought after community. The 2 bedroom,1 bath is located on the top floor in a 3 unit townhouse. This apartment offers: Modern finishes, galley kitchen w/cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Open living room/ dining area has hardwood flooring and great light exposure. 2 spacious bedrooms and full size bath has white subway tile throughout. Atlantic commons is a quaint 3 unit townhouse community that includes tennis court, play ground and football field.Centrally located to 14 Train lines and a host of bus lines, supermarket, Mall, Banks, Historical Bam and a host of Restaurants and Cafes. P postesoon.