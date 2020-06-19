365 Henry Street

Amenities

A Truly Spacious & Bright one bedroom home in PRIME COBBLE HILL, only one flight up in a stunning three unit brownstone townhouse.This home is approximately 800 sq ft. Meticulously maintained, features original hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, x-large windows and original prewar details. Sunny Open Living Room / Dining area with decorative fireplace. Entry foyer includes large closet for storage. Lovely windowed kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & an abundance of cabinet storage. Enormous quiet Bedroom facing lush gardens and includes a walk-in closet. Huge Modern renovated bathroom. Close to shops, cafes on Court & Smith St, parks and transportation. F train only 3 blocks away and just a few more to ALL the subways lines at Borough Hall. Heat and Hot Water included. Sorry, no pets. No smoking please. Virtual Video available !