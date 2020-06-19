All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

365 Henry Street

365 Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

365 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A Truly Spacious & Bright one bedroom home in PRIME COBBLE HILL, only one flight up in a stunning three unit brownstone townhouse.This home is approximately 800 sq ft. Meticulously maintained, features original hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, x-large windows and original prewar details. Sunny Open Living Room / Dining area with decorative fireplace. Entry foyer includes large closet for storage. Lovely windowed kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & an abundance of cabinet storage. Enormous quiet Bedroom facing lush gardens and includes a walk-in closet. Huge Modern renovated bathroom. Close to shops, cafes on Court & Smith St, parks and transportation. F train only 3 blocks away and just a few more to ALL the subways lines at Borough Hall. Heat and Hot Water included. Sorry, no pets. No smoking please. Virtual Video available !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Henry Street have any available units?
365 Henry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 365 Henry Street have?
Some of 365 Henry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
365 Henry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 365 Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 365 Henry Street offer parking?
No, 365 Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 365 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Henry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 365 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 365 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 365 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
