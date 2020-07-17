All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

360 Wythe Avenue

360 Wythe Ave · (718) 222-0211
Location

360 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$5,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New 2 Bedroom Apartment with Huge Private Terrace Now Available at 360 Wythe + 1 Month Free!

The gross rent is $5750. The landlord is offering one month free on a 11-month lease. The net rent with one month free is $5227.

One of the first brick and beam buildings to be constructed in NYC in nearly a century, 360 Wythe is a unique new addition to Williamsburg's dynamic waterfront. The building embodies luxury and sustainable construction with 28 thoughtfully designed Studios, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom and 3 Bedroom Residences many of which feature private outdoor space.

Interior Features:
- 12 Foot Ceiling Heights
- Poured Concrete Flooring
- Exposed Blackspruce Wood Beams
- Bosch Washer and Dryer
- Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Kitchen Features:
- Caesarstone Countertops
- Bertazonni Oven and Range
- SMEG refrigerator
- SMEG dishwasher
- Garbage disposal
- Watermark brass fixtures

Bathroom Features:
- Duravit fixtures
- Brass rain-shower head

Amenities Include:
- Fitness Center
- Furnished Roof Terrace with Gas Grills and View of the Manhattan Skyline
- 4th Floor Common Terrace
- Business Center
- Virtual Doorman
- Package Room
- On-Site Parking

Neighborhood: In the area, you?ll find the best the neighborhood has to offer. Food options include: Sunday in Brooklyn, Freehold, 12 Chairs Cafe, La Superior, & Miss Favela, just to name a few. Around the corner is Whole Foods, Equinox and the beloved Domino Park. Convenience to transportation is also available with the South Williamsburg Ferry stop, Bedford L train and the Marcy JMZ only a few minutes away.

Equal Housing Opportunity

-All photos are for illustrative purposes only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
360 Wythe Avenue has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Wythe Avenue have?
Some of 360 Wythe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 Wythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 Wythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 360 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 Wythe Avenue offers parking.
Does 360 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Wythe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 Wythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Wythe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 360 Wythe Avenue has units with air conditioning.
