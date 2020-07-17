360 Wythe Avenue

Amenities
Brand New 2 Bedroom Apartment with Huge Private Terrace Now Available at 360 Wythe + 1 Month Free!
The gross rent is $5750. The landlord is offering one month free on a 11-month lease. The net rent with one month free is $5227.
One of the first brick and beam buildings to be constructed in NYC in nearly a century, 360 Wythe is a unique new addition to Williamsburg's dynamic waterfront. The building embodies luxury and sustainable construction with 28 thoughtfully designed Studios, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom and 3 Bedroom Residences many of which feature private outdoor space.
Interior Features:
- 12 Foot Ceiling Heights
- Poured Concrete Flooring
- Exposed Blackspruce Wood Beams
- Bosch Washer and Dryer
- Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Kitchen Features:
- Caesarstone Countertops
- Bertazonni Oven and Range
- SMEG refrigerator
- SMEG dishwasher
- Garbage disposal
- Watermark brass fixtures
Bathroom Features:
- Duravit fixtures
- Brass rain-shower head
Amenities Include:
- Fitness Center
- Furnished Roof Terrace with Gas Grills and View of the Manhattan Skyline
- 4th Floor Common Terrace
- Business Center
- Virtual Doorman
- Package Room
- On-Site Parking
Neighborhood: In the area, you?ll find the best the neighborhood has to offer. Food options include: Sunday in Brooklyn, Freehold, 12 Chairs Cafe, La Superior, & Miss Favela, just to name a few. Around the corner is Whole Foods, Equinox and the beloved Domino Park. Convenience to transportation is also available with the South Williamsburg Ferry stop, Bedford L train and the Marcy JMZ only a few minutes away.
