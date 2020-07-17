360 Wythe Avenue

Amenities

Brand New 2 Bedroom Apartment with Huge Private Terrace Now Available at 360 Wythe + 1 Month Free!



The gross rent is $5750. The landlord is offering one month free on a 11-month lease. The net rent with one month free is $5227.



One of the first brick and beam buildings to be constructed in NYC in nearly a century, 360 Wythe is a unique new addition to Williamsburg's dynamic waterfront. The building embodies luxury and sustainable construction with 28 thoughtfully designed Studios, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom and 3 Bedroom Residences many of which feature private outdoor space.



Interior Features:

- 12 Foot Ceiling Heights

- Poured Concrete Flooring

- Exposed Blackspruce Wood Beams

- Bosch Washer and Dryer

- Central Heating and Air Conditioning



Kitchen Features:

- Caesarstone Countertops

- Bertazonni Oven and Range

- SMEG refrigerator

- SMEG dishwasher

- Garbage disposal

- Watermark brass fixtures



Bathroom Features:

- Duravit fixtures

- Brass rain-shower head



Amenities Include:

- Fitness Center

- Furnished Roof Terrace with Gas Grills and View of the Manhattan Skyline

- 4th Floor Common Terrace

- Business Center

- Virtual Doorman

- Package Room

- On-Site Parking



Neighborhood: In the area, you?ll find the best the neighborhood has to offer. Food options include: Sunday in Brooklyn, Freehold, 12 Chairs Cafe, La Superior, & Miss Favela, just to name a few. Around the corner is Whole Foods, Equinox and the beloved Domino Park. Convenience to transportation is also available with the South Williamsburg Ferry stop, Bedford L train and the Marcy JMZ only a few minutes away.



Equal Housing Opportunity



-All photos are for illustrative purposes only