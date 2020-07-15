36 Underhill Avenue

Amenities

AMAZING 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment for Rent in Prospect Heights with Backyard! Please check out the video and if you are interested call me today: https://youtu.be/cMM9UHexEWI Beautiful two bedroom in Prospect Heights!! Near the A.C Subway station Clinton Washington. Bright unit with natural light, stainless steel appliances incl. dishwasher, wood floors, video intercom system. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included. Pets are allowed. Call, text or email me today. I am looking forward to finding your new home for you!