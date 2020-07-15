All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 36 Underhill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
36 Underhill Avenue
Last updated June 28 2020 at 2:59 AM

36 Underhill Avenue

36 Underhill Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

36 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment for Rent in Prospect Heights with Backyard! Please check out the video and if you are interested call me today: https://youtu.be/cMM9UHexEWI Beautiful two bedroom in Prospect Heights!! Near the A.C Subway station Clinton Washington. Bright unit with natural light, stainless steel appliances incl. dishwasher, wood floors, video intercom system. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included. Pets are allowed. Call, text or email me today. I am looking forward to finding your new home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
36 Underhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 36 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 36 Underhill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 Underhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Underhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 36 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 36 Underhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 36 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 36 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Underhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 36 Underhill Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity