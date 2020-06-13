All apartments in Brooklyn
359 Saint Marks Avenue

359 Saint Marks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

359 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Prospect Heights renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Prime location!With two large bedrooms, a seamless open kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast counter, designer cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, walk-in closet and hardwood floors thru-out. A large living area with separate dining alcove, crown molding throughout and lots of light. The building also has shared laundry in the basement. .Only a short stroll to the 2, 3 trains at Brooklyn Museum and near the best shopping, health clubs, and restaurants in Prospect Heights. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
359 Saint Marks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 359 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
359 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
