359 Saint Marks Avenue

Prospect Heights renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Prime location!With two large bedrooms, a seamless open kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast counter, designer cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, walk-in closet and hardwood floors thru-out. A large living area with separate dining alcove, crown molding throughout and lots of light. The building also has shared laundry in the basement. .Only a short stroll to the 2, 3 trains at Brooklyn Museum and near the best shopping, health clubs, and restaurants in Prospect Heights. Sorry, no pets.