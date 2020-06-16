All apartments in Brooklyn
357 Dean Street

Location

357 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Don't miss out on this amazing 2 bed, 2 bath luxury condo conveniently located 2 blocks away from Atlantic Terminal! Situated on the top floor of a boutique, 6-unit, LEED Gold Standard certified condo building, each individual unit occupies an entire floor with the elevator opening to its own private landing. Other building features include video intercom security system, furnished rooftop garden with unobstructed views of downtown Brooklyn, and storage cages in the basement. Walking into the unit, you will be treated to oversized floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing gorgeous views, spacious living space, tremendous amounts of natural lighting, dark hardwood floors, and a private balcony approximately 50 sqft! The kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Bosch stainless steel gas range and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge, custom Italian cabinetry, and Ceasarstone quartz counter-tops. The master bedroom includes built-in closet space while the second bedroom has customized cabinetry, and the master bathroom consists of a large shower stall while the second bathroom has a deep soaking tub. The unit also comes with stacked Bosch washer and dryer in-unit, energy efficient Marvin windows, tankless high-efficiency gas hot water heaters, central air conditioning, and built-in surround sound speaker system with Bluetooth connections. In addition, this unit comes with its own storage cage in the basement and a private portion of the roof deck.Located in prime Boreum Hill, you are mere minutes away from Atlantic Terminal (2, 3, 4, 5, B, C, D, G, N, Q, R trains) and the LIRR. Set in the heart of a neighborhood that has quickly evolved into one of Brooklyn's most dynamic, vibrant and exciting cultural districts, the building is walking distance to Barclays Center, BAM Theater District, Fort Greene Park, and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Dean Street have any available units?
357 Dean Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Dean Street have?
Some of 357 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
357 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 357 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 357 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 357 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 357 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 357 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 357 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 357 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 357 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
