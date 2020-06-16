357 Dean Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on this amazing 2 bed, 2 bath luxury condo conveniently located 2 blocks away from Atlantic Terminal! Situated on the top floor of a boutique, 6-unit, LEED Gold Standard certified condo building, each individual unit occupies an entire floor with the elevator opening to its own private landing. Other building features include video intercom security system, furnished rooftop garden with unobstructed views of downtown Brooklyn, and storage cages in the basement. Walking into the unit, you will be treated to oversized floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing gorgeous views, spacious living space, tremendous amounts of natural lighting, dark hardwood floors, and a private balcony approximately 50 sqft! The kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Bosch stainless steel gas range and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge, custom Italian cabinetry, and Ceasarstone quartz counter-tops. The master bedroom includes built-in closet space while the second bedroom has customized cabinetry, and the master bathroom consists of a large shower stall while the second bathroom has a deep soaking tub. The unit also comes with stacked Bosch washer and dryer in-unit, energy efficient Marvin windows, tankless high-efficiency gas hot water heaters, central air conditioning, and built-in surround sound speaker system with Bluetooth connections. In addition, this unit comes with its own storage cage in the basement and a private portion of the roof deck.Located in prime Boreum Hill, you are mere minutes away from Atlantic Terminal (2, 3, 4, 5, B, C, D, G, N, Q, R trains) and the LIRR. Set in the heart of a neighborhood that has quickly evolved into one of Brooklyn's most dynamic, vibrant and exciting cultural districts, the building is walking distance to Barclays Center, BAM Theater District, Fort Greene Park, and much much more!