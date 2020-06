Amenities

pet friendly

Spacious King sized 2 bedroom apt with back yard garden in Sunset Park!



This sprawling 900 sq/ft apt faces south with beautiful sun exposure and features high 9 ft + ceilings. Huge living room and dining area over looks beautiful backyard garden! There's multiple windows, storage space and closets, hardwood and ceramic floors!



Pets allowed.



Just 3 blocks from R train. Short walk to Sunset Park, Industry City and area is filled with restaurants, and super markets.