3560 12th Avenue

Large, well designed, well located, and completely renovated apartment!

Welcome to this beautiful and bright apartment with three bedrooms, a living room, and a separate dining room (floor plan available).

A new, washer/dryer is in the unit and a driveway is available for rent with a small additional fee.

This property is on the 2nd floor (plenty of sunlight) of a picturesque two-family brick house that was recently renovated with high-quality stainless steel appliances: stone countertops, and new cabinets with ample storage and workspace.

This property is conveniently located close to the F and G train, Bus 16, and Bus 35 with easy access to D train and BQE expressway. Enjoy all of the tranquility, space, and amenities of suburban life right in the middle of the big city. Pets allowed. The floor plan shows the whole townhouse, the apartment is the second-floor property.