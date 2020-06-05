All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 3560 12th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
3560 12th Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

3560 12th Avenue

3560 12th Avenue · (347) 455-2589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

3560 12th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, well designed, well located, and completely renovated apartment!
Welcome to this beautiful and bright apartment with three bedrooms, a living room, and a separate dining room (floor plan available).
A new, washer/dryer is in the unit and a driveway is available for rent with a small additional fee.
This property is on the 2nd floor (plenty of sunlight) of a picturesque two-family brick house that was recently renovated with high-quality stainless steel appliances: stone countertops, and new cabinets with ample storage and workspace.
This property is conveniently located close to the F and G train, Bus 16, and Bus 35 with easy access to D train and BQE expressway. Enjoy all of the tranquility, space, and amenities of suburban life right in the middle of the big city. Pets allowed. The floor plan shows the whole townhouse, the apartment is the second-floor property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 12th Avenue have any available units?
3560 12th Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3560 12th Avenue have?
Some of 3560 12th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3560 12th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 12th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3560 12th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3560 12th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3560 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 12th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3560 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3560 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3560 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 12th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3560 12th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3560 12th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity