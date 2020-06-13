All apartments in Brooklyn
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This is your chance to live in your own sanctuary with private entrance on the ground floor of a brownstone on a beautiful, tree-lined street in historic Cobble Hill. Outside, you're surrounded by green spaceblocks to Brooklyn Bridge and Cobble Hill Parks. Short walk to F and G subway and Trader Joe's. There is a supermarket right around the corner.

Inside, you'll find a large entry with exposed brick that can been used as a home office. There is also a large hall closet for all your coats, boots and gear.

Walk into the open-concept living room with beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen, and take in the size of the space. This is where you really feel the 900 Sq feet. The bright white kitchen has stunning butcher block counters and an eat in island. The apartment features a new Bosch dishwasher, in unit LG washer/dryer, and garbage disposal!

Step into the large bedroom (which is large enough for a queen sized bed) which features even more closet space.

Sorry, no pets or smokers, and tenant pays own utilities. The apartment has central air and heat runs which runs off a money saving programmable WIFI thermostat that you can control from your phone while you are out.

There is no access to the back garden, but the view from the sunny windows and backdoor are all yours.

Here is the link for the Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/4PHK1tlIjQc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Clinton Street have any available units?
356 Clinton Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 356 Clinton Street have?
Some of 356 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
356 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 356 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 356 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 356 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 356 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 356 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 356 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 356 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 356 Clinton Street has units with air conditioning.
