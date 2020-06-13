356 Clinton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

This is your chance to live in your own sanctuary with private entrance on the ground floor of a brownstone on a beautiful, tree-lined street in historic Cobble Hill. Outside, you're surrounded by green spaceblocks to Brooklyn Bridge and Cobble Hill Parks. Short walk to F and G subway and Trader Joe's. There is a supermarket right around the corner.



Inside, you'll find a large entry with exposed brick that can been used as a home office. There is also a large hall closet for all your coats, boots and gear.



Walk into the open-concept living room with beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen, and take in the size of the space. This is where you really feel the 900 Sq feet. The bright white kitchen has stunning butcher block counters and an eat in island. The apartment features a new Bosch dishwasher, in unit LG washer/dryer, and garbage disposal!



Step into the large bedroom (which is large enough for a queen sized bed) which features even more closet space.



Sorry, no pets or smokers, and tenant pays own utilities. The apartment has central air and heat runs which runs off a money saving programmable WIFI thermostat that you can control from your phone while you are out.



There is no access to the back garden, but the view from the sunny windows and backdoor are all yours.



Here is the link for the Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/4PHK1tlIjQc