All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 355 Saint Johns Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
355 Saint Johns Place
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

355 Saint Johns Place

355 Saint Johns Place · (718) 832-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

355 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Welcome home to a true three bedroom on Saint Johns Place! This spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located just one flight up in a gorgeous boutique prewar building in vibrant Prospect Heights. Upon entering this modern and stylish home, you are greeted by a spacious living area with ample room for both living and dining. Anchoring the living space is the renovated open cooks kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space to cook your favorite meal. Tucked quietly down the hall are three spacious bedrooms each with over-sized windows looking onto the classic buildings and trees lining Saint Johns Place. This lovely home also enjoys renovated tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and North/South and West exposures to add to the units light and airy feeling.355 Saint Johns Place is a well maintained and professionally managed prewar building which echoes the elegant backbone of the neighborhood. The picturesque neighborhood leaves little to be desired with Grand Army Plaza, weekend farmers markets at the foot of Prospect Park, Underhill playground, the Brooklyn Museum, restaurants, shops and bars of Franklin and Vanderbilt Avenues and of course the Botanical Garden. The list could go on and on but if that wasn't enough, the popular 2/3, A/C and B/Q express trains are conveniently located a stones throw away for your daily commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
355 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 355 Saint Johns Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
355 Saint Johns Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 355 Saint Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 355 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 355 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 355 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Saint Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 355 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 355 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 355 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Saint Johns Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 355 Saint Johns Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 355 Saint Johns Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity