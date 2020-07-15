Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Welcome home to a true three bedroom on Saint Johns Place! This spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located just one flight up in a gorgeous boutique prewar building in vibrant Prospect Heights. Upon entering this modern and stylish home, you are greeted by a spacious living area with ample room for both living and dining. Anchoring the living space is the renovated open cooks kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space to cook your favorite meal. Tucked quietly down the hall are three spacious bedrooms each with over-sized windows looking onto the classic buildings and trees lining Saint Johns Place. This lovely home also enjoys renovated tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and North/South and West exposures to add to the units light and airy feeling.355 Saint Johns Place is a well maintained and professionally managed prewar building which echoes the elegant backbone of the neighborhood. The picturesque neighborhood leaves little to be desired with Grand Army Plaza, weekend farmers markets at the foot of Prospect Park, Underhill playground, the Brooklyn Museum, restaurants, shops and bars of Franklin and Vanderbilt Avenues and of course the Botanical Garden. The list could go on and on but if that wasn't enough, the popular 2/3, A/C and B/Q express trains are conveniently located a stones throw away for your daily commute.