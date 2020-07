Amenities

Gorgeous one bedroom residence in South Slope elevator building! Duplex apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, and private backyard! Open kitchen with new appliances including dishwasher. Immaculate marble bath with Jacuzzi tub! Central air AND there`s a washer/dryer in the apt, too! Building also has a common roof deck. Cats and dogs are OK with additional fee. This fabulous apt is just one block to shopping and one block to Prospect Park! Call today!