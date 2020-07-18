All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
348 Sackett Street
348 Sackett Street

348 Sackett Street · (917) 714-1676
Brooklyn
Carroll Gardens
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

348 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2/3 · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Incredible space and perfect layout combined with modernism and stunning double height ceilings. This is a massive 5 bedroom 3 bathrooms with outdoors.

The main level is composed of beautifully scaled rooms including; living area, kitchen, dining, bedrooms, and outdoor space perfectly suited for grand entertaining and gracious living. The elevator opens up into a double-height living space and a beautiful open glass staircase. The expansive professional open kitchen has been outfitted with a custom raw edge bar, top of the line stainless steel appliances including Subzero, Wolf and Bosch, and Corian countertops. The space has several northern facing windows allowing an abundance of light, including views to the treelined block. This level also features two bedrooms and a pocket door room perfect for a great den, playroom, office, or additional bedroom.

On the second level, you will find a second living area overlooking the living room on the main level. The gracious master bedroom suite encompasses an oversized walk-in closet and bathroom. The bathroom features marble finishes, double sinks, Duvarait fixtures, shower, and separate Zuma soaking tub. There are two generously proportioned bedrooms and a separate bathroom. In addition a second outdoor terrace.

The residence is enhanced with central a/c, full-sized washer and dryer, and a 17x10 extra large private storage room in the basement.

Conveniently located, in the heart of Caroll Gardens with easy access to Smith Street and Court Street corridors. Walking distance to F and G train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Sackett Street have any available units?
348 Sackett Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 348 Sackett Street have?
Some of 348 Sackett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Sackett Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 Sackett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Sackett Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 Sackett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 348 Sackett Street offer parking?
No, 348 Sackett Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 Sackett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Sackett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Sackett Street have a pool?
No, 348 Sackett Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 Sackett Street have accessible units?
No, 348 Sackett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Sackett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Sackett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Sackett Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 348 Sackett Street has units with air conditioning.
