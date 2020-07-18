348 Sackett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Incredible space and perfect layout combined with modernism and stunning double height ceilings. This is a massive 5 bedroom 3 bathrooms with outdoors.



The main level is composed of beautifully scaled rooms including; living area, kitchen, dining, bedrooms, and outdoor space perfectly suited for grand entertaining and gracious living. The elevator opens up into a double-height living space and a beautiful open glass staircase. The expansive professional open kitchen has been outfitted with a custom raw edge bar, top of the line stainless steel appliances including Subzero, Wolf and Bosch, and Corian countertops. The space has several northern facing windows allowing an abundance of light, including views to the treelined block. This level also features two bedrooms and a pocket door room perfect for a great den, playroom, office, or additional bedroom.



On the second level, you will find a second living area overlooking the living room on the main level. The gracious master bedroom suite encompasses an oversized walk-in closet and bathroom. The bathroom features marble finishes, double sinks, Duvarait fixtures, shower, and separate Zuma soaking tub. There are two generously proportioned bedrooms and a separate bathroom. In addition a second outdoor terrace.



The residence is enhanced with central a/c, full-sized washer and dryer, and a 17x10 extra large private storage room in the basement.



Conveniently located, in the heart of Caroll Gardens with easy access to Smith Street and Court Street corridors. Walking distance to F and G train.