346 Metropolitan Avenue

Flagship Retail Opportunity in Prime Northside Williamsburg on bustling Metropolitan Avenue. 346 Metropolitan Ave is a brand-new boutique building with a double height ground floor retail space ideal for all uses including Food & Beverage, High End Retail, Health & Wellness, Creative, Tech and more. Double height 18' ceilings and 2 exposures giving off great natural light. The gross square footage is approximately ~2,650SF consisting of ~1,900SF on the ground floor, 750SF Mezzanine& Display Areas and there is an additional ~300SF below grade storage space.The space runs the length of the building while accommodating a small outdoor space. Commercial frontage is approximately 12 Linear FT on the ground and 17FT towards the front mezzanine display level. ADA compliant bathroom already in place.Centrally located to the L subway line on Bedford Ave & L/G subway lines on Lorimer St, Marcy Ave J/M/Z, multiple Parks, the East River Ferry & Waterfront. Sandwiched between North Williamsburgs Bedford Ave & Grand Street shopping district, Williamsburgs premier Residential & Retail Corridors. Easy access to the Brooklyn-Queens expressway. Some of your neighbors include The Pod Hotel, Hotel Indigo, Apple Store, Whole Foods, WeWork, Citibank, Flywheel, Equinox, Ghost Fitness, & coming soon are Brooklyn Boulders, The Wing, Trader Joes There are numerous new developments including hotel, residential, and commercial rising on a daily basis such as the Spitzer Development, 25 Kent Ave Project and Domino Sugar Project.