All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 346 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
346 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

346 Metropolitan Avenue

346 Metropolitan Avenue · (718) 422-2526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

346 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit COMMERCIAL · Avail. now

$20,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
Flagship Retail Opportunity in Prime Northside Williamsburg on bustling Metropolitan Avenue. 346 Metropolitan Ave is a brand-new boutique building with a double height ground floor retail space ideal for all uses including Food & Beverage, High End Retail, Health & Wellness, Creative, Tech and more. Double height 18' ceilings and 2 exposures giving off great natural light. The gross square footage is approximately ~2,650SF consisting of ~1,900SF on the ground floor, 750SF Mezzanine& Display Areas and there is an additional ~300SF below grade storage space.The space runs the length of the building while accommodating a small outdoor space. Commercial frontage is approximately 12 Linear FT on the ground and 17FT towards the front mezzanine display level. ADA compliant bathroom already in place.Centrally located to the L subway line on Bedford Ave & L/G subway lines on Lorimer St, Marcy Ave J/M/Z, multiple Parks, the East River Ferry & Waterfront. Sandwiched between North Williamsburgs Bedford Ave & Grand Street shopping district, Williamsburgs premier Residential & Retail Corridors. Easy access to the Brooklyn-Queens expressway. Some of your neighbors include The Pod Hotel, Hotel Indigo, Apple Store, Whole Foods, WeWork, Citibank, Flywheel, Equinox, Ghost Fitness, & coming soon are Brooklyn Boulders, The Wing, Trader Joes There are numerous new developments including hotel, residential, and commercial rising on a daily basis such as the Spitzer Development, 25 Kent Ave Project and Domino Sugar Project.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
346 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $20,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 346 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
346 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 346 Metropolitan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity