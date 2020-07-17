Amenities
345 Lenox Rd #4B spacious new condo in Brooklyn - Property Id: 305149
345 Lenox Rd #4B is a brand new one bedroom apartment available right now. Enjoy express online application process and immediate move-in.
The apt features a smart functional layout offering plenty of room for living. The bright and pin-drop quiet bedroom fits a king-size bed and has a walk-in closet. The sleek modern kitchen features high-end European cabinetry with built-in appliances and Caesar Stone counter-top. The spacious windowed bathroom is enveloped with a double sink vanity, deep soaking bathtub and rain shower. In-Unit Washer/Dryer, energy-efficient mini-split systems for heat & A/C, smart lock and video intercom systems complete the package.
Residents also enjoy various amenities including:
-Lounge
-Gym
-Foosball and ping pong
-Furnished communal garden with grill
-Laundry room
-Bike room
345 Lenox Rd is located on the border of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Flatbush, only blocks from Prospect Park and easily accessible to the 2, 5 & Q trains and B35, B44 & B49 buses.
No Pets Allowed
