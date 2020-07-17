All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 345 Lenox Rd 4B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
345 Lenox Rd 4B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

345 Lenox Rd 4B

345 Lenox Rd · (650) 823-6235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

345 Lenox Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,285

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
345 Lenox Rd #4B spacious new condo in Brooklyn - Property Id: 305149

345 Lenox Rd #4B is a brand new one bedroom apartment available right now. Enjoy express online application process and immediate move-in.

The apt features a smart functional layout offering plenty of room for living. The bright and pin-drop quiet bedroom fits a king-size bed and has a walk-in closet. The sleek modern kitchen features high-end European cabinetry with built-in appliances and Caesar Stone counter-top. The spacious windowed bathroom is enveloped with a double sink vanity, deep soaking bathtub and rain shower. In-Unit Washer/Dryer, energy-efficient mini-split systems for heat & A/C, smart lock and video intercom systems complete the package.

Residents also enjoy various amenities including:
-Lounge
-Gym
-Foosball and ping pong
-Furnished communal garden with grill
-Laundry room
-Bike room

345 Lenox Rd is located on the border of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Flatbush, only blocks from Prospect Park and easily accessible to the 2, 5 & Q trains and B35, B44 & B49 buses.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/345-lenox-rd-brooklyn-ny-unit-4b/305149
Property Id 305149

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have any available units?
345 Lenox Rd 4B has a unit available for $2,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have?
Some of 345 Lenox Rd 4B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Lenox Rd 4B currently offering any rent specials?
345 Lenox Rd 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Lenox Rd 4B pet-friendly?
No, 345 Lenox Rd 4B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B offer parking?
No, 345 Lenox Rd 4B does not offer parking.
Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Lenox Rd 4B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have a pool?
No, 345 Lenox Rd 4B does not have a pool.
Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have accessible units?
No, 345 Lenox Rd 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Lenox Rd 4B has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Lenox Rd 4B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Lenox Rd 4B has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 345 Lenox Rd 4B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity