Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

345 Lenox Rd #4B spacious new condo in Brooklyn



345 Lenox Rd #4B is a brand new one bedroom apartment available right now. Enjoy express online application process and immediate move-in.



The apt features a smart functional layout offering plenty of room for living. The bright and pin-drop quiet bedroom fits a king-size bed and has a walk-in closet. The sleek modern kitchen features high-end European cabinetry with built-in appliances and Caesar Stone counter-top. The spacious windowed bathroom is enveloped with a double sink vanity, deep soaking bathtub and rain shower. In-Unit Washer/Dryer, energy-efficient mini-split systems for heat & A/C, smart lock and video intercom systems complete the package.



Residents also enjoy various amenities including:

-Lounge

-Gym

-Foosball and ping pong

-Furnished communal garden with grill

-Laundry room

-Bike room



345 Lenox Rd is located on the border of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Flatbush, only blocks from Prospect Park and easily accessible to the 2, 5 & Q trains and B35, B44 & B49 buses.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/345-lenox-rd-brooklyn-ny-unit-4b/305149

No Pets Allowed



