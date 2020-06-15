342 21st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

>>>>>>>>>>> Sign now and Pay no fee and get the balance of the Month of June Free!!<<<<<<<<



This Sundrenched 2 bedroom 1 bath Terrace apartment is located in a Pre-War building on the south side of Park Slope.

This Gem is a second-floor apartment Featuring High ceiling and Hardwood floors throughout.

The open living room dining room is off from the kitchen which has beautiful pine cabinets, black granite countertop, quality appliances.



The full-size bathroom has white subway and white vanity and is centered in the apartment making it ideal for a home office or shares.



The two bedrooms both have a full-size closet and both accommodate queen size beds easily and best of all each room is located on opposite sides of the apartment, not a railroad or shared wall.

The Private terrace is located right off the living room Dinning room area.

There is laundry in the building.



This apartment is located walk distance to Prospect Park, Supermarket, restaurant, coffee shop, and the F&G trains.



Heat and hot water included.

This is a pet -friendly small dogs on a case by case basis

Available ASAP

>>>>>>>>>>> Sign now and Pay no fee and get the balance of the Month of June Free!!<<<<<<<<



Owner requires 40X

Good credit a must

At this time we are still practicing social distancing



For more information about this listing Contact listing agent.