Brooklyn, NY
342 21st Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

342 21st Street

342 21st Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

342 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
>>>>>>>>>>> Sign now and Pay no fee and get the balance of the Month of June Free!!<<<<<<<<

This Sundrenched 2 bedroom 1 bath Terrace apartment is located in a Pre-War building on the south side of Park Slope.
This Gem is a second-floor apartment Featuring High ceiling and Hardwood floors throughout.
The open living room dining room is off from the kitchen which has beautiful pine cabinets, black granite countertop, quality appliances.

The full-size bathroom has white subway and white vanity and is centered in the apartment making it ideal for a home office or shares.

The two bedrooms both have a full-size closet and both accommodate queen size beds easily and best of all each room is located on opposite sides of the apartment, not a railroad or shared wall.
The Private terrace is located right off the living room Dinning room area.
There is laundry in the building.

This apartment is located walk distance to Prospect Park, Supermarket, restaurant, coffee shop, and the F&G trains.

Heat and hot water included.
This is a pet -friendly small dogs on a case by case basis
Available ASAP
Owner requires 40X
Good credit a must
At this time we are still practicing social distancing

For more information about this listing Contact listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 21st Street have any available units?
342 21st Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 342 21st Street have?
Some of 342 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 342 21st Street offer parking?
No, 342 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 21st Street have a pool?
No, 342 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 342 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
