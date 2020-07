Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to this truly Spacious & Charming GARDEN 1.5 Bedroom apartment with plenty of room! Enter a spacious living room with the kitchen to one end and a den on the other side. Access to the backyard that is shared with just 1 other unit. Off the den you enter the Giant Bedroom led first by what can be a home office or walk in closet followed by the spacious king size bedroom. Located on the First floor this unit has plenty of character including the original hardwood floors, tall ceilings, original moldings and more.