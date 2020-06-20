All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
336 Chauncey St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

336 Chauncey St

336 Chauncey Street · No Longer Available
Location

336 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Stunning 1.5 beds 1 bath - Property Id: 281890

1.5 Bed / 1 Bath at 336 Chauncey St - Unit: 1D in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Ralph Av (A, C), Halsey St (J). This newly renovated duplex in the heart of Bed-Stuy has all the amenities you could want: laundry in the building, gym, lounge, furnished roof, dishwasher and private backyard. One bedroom on the main floor PLUS finished basement for living room or home studio. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
Laundry in building
Central A/C
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stone countertops
Hardwood floors
High Ceilings
Gym
Lounge
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Natural Light in Living Area
Bike storage
Outdoor Space
Private backyard
Roof access
Duplex
Basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281890
Property Id 281890

(RLNE5848069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Chauncey St have any available units?
336 Chauncey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 336 Chauncey St have?
Some of 336 Chauncey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Chauncey St currently offering any rent specials?
336 Chauncey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Chauncey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Chauncey St is pet friendly.
Does 336 Chauncey St offer parking?
No, 336 Chauncey St does not offer parking.
Does 336 Chauncey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 Chauncey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Chauncey St have a pool?
No, 336 Chauncey St does not have a pool.
Does 336 Chauncey St have accessible units?
No, 336 Chauncey St does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Chauncey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Chauncey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Chauncey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 Chauncey St has units with air conditioning.
