Stunning 1.5 beds 1 bath - Property Id: 281890



1.5 Bed / 1 Bath at 336 Chauncey St - Unit: 1D in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Ralph Av (A, C), Halsey St (J). This newly renovated duplex in the heart of Bed-Stuy has all the amenities you could want: laundry in the building, gym, lounge, furnished roof, dishwasher and private backyard. One bedroom on the main floor PLUS finished basement for living room or home studio. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



AMENITIES

Laundry in building

Central A/C

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Stone countertops

Hardwood floors

High Ceilings

Gym

Lounge

Hardwood Floors

Video Intercom

Natural Light in Living Area

Bike storage

Outdoor Space

Private backyard

Roof access

Duplex

Basement

