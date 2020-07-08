3320 Avenue H

Amenities

SPACIOUS & LOVELY TWO bedroom located close to Brooklyn College. Features hardwood floors, great closet space and a renovated bathroom. The master bedroom fits a king sized bed and additional furniture and is outfitted with a custom closet. The second bedroom is large enough for a queen bed or a nice home office. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops fit for a chef. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. The Mansfield is centrally located just a few blocks from the 2 & 5 trains, Target, Best Buy, restaurants, and all the shopping that the Flatbush Avenue Junction offers. There is garage parking available for an additional fee. You can't beat the space and location call today to schedule a showing.