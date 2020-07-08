All apartments in Brooklyn
3320 Avenue H
3320 Avenue H

3320 Avenue H · (718) 765-3865
Location

3320 Avenue H, Brooklyn, NY 11210
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
SPACIOUS & LOVELY TWO bedroom located close to Brooklyn College. Features hardwood floors, great closet space and a renovated bathroom. The master bedroom fits a king sized bed and additional furniture and is outfitted with a custom closet. The second bedroom is large enough for a queen bed or a nice home office. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops fit for a chef. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. The Mansfield is centrally located just a few blocks from the 2 & 5 trains, Target, Best Buy, restaurants, and all the shopping that the Flatbush Avenue Junction offers. There is garage parking available for an additional fee. You can't beat the space and location call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Avenue H have any available units?
3320 Avenue H has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3320 Avenue H have?
Some of 3320 Avenue H's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Avenue H pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Avenue H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3320 Avenue H offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Avenue H offers parking.
Does 3320 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 3320 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 3320 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Avenue H does not have units with air conditioning.
