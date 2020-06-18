3319 AVENUE D

Amenities
Large and sunny 3 bedroom located on the heart of Flatbush. This lovely apartment is located on the crossroad between East 33/Ave D.
This is a private house with 2 units, on the 1st floor landlords stays and on the 2nd floor looking for potential tenant.
APARTMENT FEATURES:-
~~ Very large and sunny living space
~~Very large and sunny master bedroom ( can fit king bed)
~~ The other 2 bedroom can fit queen bed
~~ Plenty of common closets in common area
~~ Updated kitchen ( still working on the kitchen)
~~ 1.5 bathroom
~~ Large windows
Every bedrooms gets plenty of light, so entire apartment is extremely bright.
SORRY "NO PETS" . Heat and hot water is included.
For easy access and just 2 blocks away you can catch 2& 5 from New Kirk and B8 bus run to and fro literally 2 mins away from the apartment. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of what Flatbush as to offer.
To view this apartment, please call/text or email, viewing will be done privately.
===Ref:714203=== (rev 25)
No pets