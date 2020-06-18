3319 AVENUE D

Amenities

Large and sunny 3 bedroom located on the heart of Flatbush. This lovely apartment is located on the crossroad between East 33/Ave D.

This is a private house with 2 units, on the 1st floor landlords stays and on the 2nd floor looking for potential tenant.



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~ Very large and sunny living space

~~Very large and sunny master bedroom ( can fit king bed)

~~ The other 2 bedroom can fit queen bed

~~ Plenty of common closets in common area

~~ Updated kitchen ( still working on the kitchen)

~~ 1.5 bathroom

~~ Large windows



Every bedrooms gets plenty of light, so entire apartment is extremely bright.



SORRY "NO PETS" . Heat and hot water is included.



For easy access and just 2 blocks away you can catch 2& 5 from New Kirk and B8 bus run to and fro literally 2 mins away from the apartment. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of what Flatbush as to offer.



To view this apartment, please call/text or email, viewing will be done privately.

No pets