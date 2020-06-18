All apartments in Brooklyn
3319 AVENUE D
3319 AVENUE D

3319 Avenue D · (917) 746-8536
Location

3319 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large and sunny 3 bedroom located on the heart of Flatbush. This lovely apartment is located on the crossroad between East 33/Ave D.
This is a private house with 2 units, on the 1st floor landlords stays and on the 2nd floor looking for potential tenant.

APARTMENT FEATURES:-
~~ Very large and sunny living space
~~Very large and sunny master bedroom ( can fit king bed)
~~ The other 2 bedroom can fit queen bed
~~ Plenty of common closets in common area
~~ Updated kitchen ( still working on the kitchen)
~~ 1.5 bathroom
~~ Large windows

Every bedrooms gets plenty of light, so entire apartment is extremely bright.

SORRY "NO PETS" . Heat and hot water is included.

For easy access and just 2 blocks away you can catch 2& 5 from New Kirk and B8 bus run to and fro literally 2 mins away from the apartment. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of what Flatbush as to offer.

To view this apartment, please call/text or email, viewing will be done privately.
===Ref:714203=== (rev 25)

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 AVENUE D have any available units?
3319 AVENUE D has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3319 AVENUE D currently offering any rent specials?
3319 AVENUE D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 AVENUE D pet-friendly?
No, 3319 AVENUE D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3319 AVENUE D offer parking?
No, 3319 AVENUE D does not offer parking.
Does 3319 AVENUE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 AVENUE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 AVENUE D have a pool?
No, 3319 AVENUE D does not have a pool.
Does 3319 AVENUE D have accessible units?
No, 3319 AVENUE D does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 AVENUE D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 AVENUE D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 AVENUE D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 AVENUE D does not have units with air conditioning.
