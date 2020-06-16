All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 33 Newel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
33 Newel Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

33 Newel Street

33 Newel Street · (646) 236-8244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 Newel Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This gorgeous, full floor, 6 room apartment must be seen to be believed! It's a massive, newly renovated, 2 BR with brand new hardwood floors, appliances, french doors, as well as in-unit washer/dryer! Every room has windows and the apartment is soaked in sunlight.You can't help but feel at home on this quiet, tree lined block in Greenpoint. Everyone loves McGolrick Park with the best farmer's market in the hood every Sunday. A short romp up to Manhattan Avenue and the Nassau Avenue G, but also just 10-minutes through McCarren Park and you're in the heart of Bohemia that is Williamsburg's Northside.Give us a call and let's discuss getting you into this or any of or unique Brooklyn finds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Newel Street have any available units?
33 Newel Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 Newel Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Newel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Newel Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Newel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 33 Newel Street offer parking?
No, 33 Newel Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Newel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Newel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Newel Street have a pool?
No, 33 Newel Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Newel Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Newel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Newel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Newel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Newel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Newel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 Newel Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity