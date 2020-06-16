33 Newel Street

Amenities

This gorgeous, full floor, 6 room apartment must be seen to be believed! It's a massive, newly renovated, 2 BR with brand new hardwood floors, appliances, french doors, as well as in-unit washer/dryer! Every room has windows and the apartment is soaked in sunlight.You can't help but feel at home on this quiet, tree lined block in Greenpoint. Everyone loves McGolrick Park with the best farmer's market in the hood every Sunday. A short romp up to Manhattan Avenue and the Nassau Avenue G, but also just 10-minutes through McCarren Park and you're in the heart of Bohemia that is Williamsburg's Northside.Give us a call and let's discuss getting you into this or any of or unique Brooklyn finds!