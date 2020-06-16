All apartments in Brooklyn
328 Dean Street

328 Dean St · (718) 765-3803
Location

328 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
NO FEE328 Dean Street 1C is located in the much sought-after Boerum Hill neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn. Spanning over 2,100 interior square feet and 769 of exterior SF, this spectacular garden duplex has a grand loft like feel. 2 Bedrooms with office space and 3 bathrooms lots of space to call home...Enter the residence to a bright open kitchen and dining area, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, and quartz stone counter tops. The master bedroom enjoys an oversized en-suite bathroom and balcony that looks over the peaceful and quiet garden, flanked by tall evergreen trees.The garden level is the "piece de resistance". The open contemporary staircase leads you down to the breathtaking living room with double height ceilings, that is open to the 2nd floor and a wall of windows and a skylight giving wonderful natural sunlight. The working wood burning fireplace with beautiful exposed brick and finished concrete hearth is perfect for cozy winter days. The second great room on this level with oversized windows and sliding glass doors opens to the large garden, where you can host summertime BBQ parties. This level also has a laundry room to make housekeeping easy. Split system air conditioning guarantees cool summers. Video intercom too. The building itself was built with exceptional attention to details, materials and construction that will provide comfort and easy living. Boerum Hills best kept secret! Located in the center of all the action. Around the corner from the Apple Store, Barclays, Whole Foods 365 and B.A.M to name a few!! Enjoy local staples Building on Bond & Rucola. Near Atlantic terminal, LIRR, 2,3,4,5,B,Q,D,N,R,A,C & G trains close to everything. Great opportunity to move to Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhood! Bring your pets!?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Dean Street have any available units?
328 Dean Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Dean Street have?
Some of 328 Dean Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Dean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Dean Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 328 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 328 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 328 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
