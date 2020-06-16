328 Dean Street

Amenities

NO FEE328 Dean Street 1C is located in the much sought-after Boerum Hill neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn. Spanning over 2,100 interior square feet and 769 of exterior SF, this spectacular garden duplex has a grand loft like feel. 2 Bedrooms with office space and 3 bathrooms lots of space to call home...Enter the residence to a bright open kitchen and dining area, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, and quartz stone counter tops. The master bedroom enjoys an oversized en-suite bathroom and balcony that looks over the peaceful and quiet garden, flanked by tall evergreen trees.The garden level is the "piece de resistance". The open contemporary staircase leads you down to the breathtaking living room with double height ceilings, that is open to the 2nd floor and a wall of windows and a skylight giving wonderful natural sunlight. The working wood burning fireplace with beautiful exposed brick and finished concrete hearth is perfect for cozy winter days. The second great room on this level with oversized windows and sliding glass doors opens to the large garden, where you can host summertime BBQ parties. This level also has a laundry room to make housekeeping easy. Split system air conditioning guarantees cool summers. Video intercom too. The building itself was built with exceptional attention to details, materials and construction that will provide comfort and easy living. Boerum Hills best kept secret! Located in the center of all the action. Around the corner from the Apple Store, Barclays, Whole Foods 365 and B.A.M to name a few!! Enjoy local staples Building on Bond & Rucola. Near Atlantic terminal, LIRR, 2,3,4,5,B,Q,D,N,R,A,C & G trains close to everything. Great opportunity to move to Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhood! Bring your pets!?