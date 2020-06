Amenities

This is a great one! First Floor Studio. Hardwood floors, clean space. Spacious kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/dryer in basement. This great location is close to the best transportation lines, all the great shops and restaurants including Trader Joe's and Sahadi's, and the World Class Brooklyn Bridge Park!