Brooklyn, NY
323 6th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

323 6th Street

323 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

323 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Here is a lovely three bedroom apartment in the heart of north Park Slope. Spacious and bright, this unit features a modern kitchen with a dishwasher and lots of new cabinets, large windows in every room, and hardwood floors throughout. The master bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed AND your bedroom furniture. The second bedroom is perfect for a home office or child's room. Right off of 5th Avenue, you will be just steps away from all of Park Slope's best restaurants, pubs, and shops. Contact us today to schedule your private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 6th Street have any available units?
323 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 323 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 323 6th Street offer parking?
No, 323 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 323 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 6th Street have a pool?
No, 323 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 323 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
