Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ground floor Floor-Thru



3 Bed 2 Full Bathrooms



1000 Sq. Ft



Queen size bedrooms



Washer & Dryer hook up



High ceilings



Eat-in kitchen



Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances



2 full windowed bathrooms w/ tub



New flooring throughout



Lots of closet space



Heat & Hot water included



3 Blocks from Rutland Road 3 Train



Pets approved on a case by case basis



Guarantors accepted



Available for immediate move-in



Prospective applicants must earn at least $92,000 per year (individual or combined) and have a good credit history. Guarantors must earn at least $184,000 per year.



Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing