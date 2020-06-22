32 Frost Street

Amenities

This hidden gem in the middle of Williamsburg, designed by DXA Studio and built to Passive House standards is designed to perfection and is ready for you to move in. All utilities included.



Head through the nondescript front door and you'll find yourself in a quiet, peaceful courtyard retreat. This landscaped space, designed by renowned landscape architect Patrick Cullina, is a luxurious paradise featuring custom stone work, an outdoor sink and a spectacular Argentinian style wood fired grill.



Step inside this certified Passive House into the garden level which features a generous entry area and wall of custom cabinetry. The garden level also features a large living space and full bathroom and can be closed off and used as a 4th bedroom suite.



Head up the custom fabricated center staircase to the parlor level. Here you'll find warm white oak floors, wood screen and paonazzo marble paired with triple pane black window frames, metal fixtures, and cabinetry to give a sense of balanced contrast throughout the interior spaces. On the living floor's west side, the kitchen, stair and metal desk act as a dark backdrop to the social spaces which face them. Natural light from an 18' wide triple-pane lift-slide door creates a fluid transition from the dining area to a rear deck. Off the deck, a spiral staircase leads up to the roof deck.



The top floor consists of the sleeping quarters. 3 generously sized bedroom receive amazing light and have custom closets. Bathing areas on the top floor are dressed in stone and tile and illuminated by skylights overhead.



This stunning property is available furnished with a 1 year lease staring August 15. Please contact us for additional details.