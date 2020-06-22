All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
32 Frost Street
32 Frost Street

32 Frost Street · (917) 497-0519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Frost Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
bbq/grill
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
This hidden gem in the middle of Williamsburg, designed by DXA Studio and built to Passive House standards is designed to perfection and is ready for you to move in. All utilities included.

Head through the nondescript front door and you'll find yourself in a quiet, peaceful courtyard retreat. This landscaped space, designed by renowned landscape architect Patrick Cullina, is a luxurious paradise featuring custom stone work, an outdoor sink and a spectacular Argentinian style wood fired grill.

Step inside this certified Passive House into the garden level which features a generous entry area and wall of custom cabinetry. The garden level also features a large living space and full bathroom and can be closed off and used as a 4th bedroom suite.

Head up the custom fabricated center staircase to the parlor level. Here you'll find warm white oak floors, wood screen and paonazzo marble paired with triple pane black window frames, metal fixtures, and cabinetry to give a sense of balanced contrast throughout the interior spaces. On the living floor's west side, the kitchen, stair and metal desk act as a dark backdrop to the social spaces which face them. Natural light from an 18' wide triple-pane lift-slide door creates a fluid transition from the dining area to a rear deck. Off the deck, a spiral staircase leads up to the roof deck.

The top floor consists of the sleeping quarters. 3 generously sized bedroom receive amazing light and have custom closets. Bathing areas on the top floor are dressed in stone and tile and illuminated by skylights overhead.

This stunning property is available furnished with a 1 year lease staring August 15. Please contact us for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Frost Street have any available units?
32 Frost Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Frost Street have?
Some of 32 Frost Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Frost Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Frost Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Frost Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Frost Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 32 Frost Street offer parking?
No, 32 Frost Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 Frost Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Frost Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Frost Street have a pool?
No, 32 Frost Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Frost Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Frost Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Frost Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Frost Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Frost Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Frost Street does not have units with air conditioning.
