32 Fountain Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

32 Fountain Avenue

32 Fountain Ave · (718) 765-3789
Location

32 Fountain Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208
East New York

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to 32 Fountain Avenue, a ground-up new development in East New York with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom rental residences. Apartment 2B contains a generous 3 bedroom layout with western exposure that overlooks the building's parking lot. Sizable rooms fit queen size beds while the living area provides plenty of space to dine and entertain. All units in the building feature central AC and heating, quartz countertops and a dishwasher. A video and voice activated intercom system comes standard while shared rooftop access allows tenants to enjoy warmer days with a view of the ball game. Private parking spots are located in the rear of the building on a first come, first serve basis at $150 per month. - Access to A/C line at Euclid Avenue and J/Z line at Norwood Avenue as well as the Q24 bus line on Atlantic Avenue - Pitkin, Atlantic and Fulton Avenues provide options for groceries, shopping and dining- Pets considered on a case by case basisCall today and be the first to live in this stunning, brand new building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
32 Fountain Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Fountain Avenue have?
Some of 32 Fountain Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32 Fountain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Fountain Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 32 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 32 Fountain Avenue does offer parking.
Does 32 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Fountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 32 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 32 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Fountain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Fountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Fountain Avenue has units with air conditioning.
