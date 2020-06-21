317 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in prime Park Slope meets all your needs. Upon entering your private parlor entrance, you will be greeted with an open plan living room highlighted by 10 foot ceilings and gorgeous 6" white oak plank flooring. The open kitchen with island is a great area for gatherings. The large windows throughout allows for natural sunlight to flood through and the sliding door leads you to your own private large terrace for all your entertaining needs.



On the upper level, there is a spacious south facing master bedroom with ensuite bath and custom closets. Two additional bedrooms and second full bath round out this home. Additional amenities include a powder room on the lower level, full size washer and dryer and mitsubishi split air system with temperature control in every room as well as half of the backyard.



Conveniently located off of 5th Avenue, this beautiful parlor townhouse unit is close to transportation, and all essentials including pharmacies and food markets. Contact me for additional photos and a virtual tour of the property.