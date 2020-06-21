All apartments in Brooklyn
317 7th Street

317 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in prime Park Slope meets all your needs. Upon entering your private parlor entrance, you will be greeted with an open plan living room highlighted by 10 foot ceilings and gorgeous 6" white oak plank flooring. The open kitchen with island is a great area for gatherings. The large windows throughout allows for natural sunlight to flood through and the sliding door leads you to your own private large terrace for all your entertaining needs.

On the upper level, there is a spacious south facing master bedroom with ensuite bath and custom closets. Two additional bedrooms and second full bath round out this home. Additional amenities include a powder room on the lower level, full size washer and dryer and mitsubishi split air system with temperature control in every room as well as half of the backyard.

Conveniently located off of 5th Avenue, this beautiful parlor townhouse unit is close to transportation, and all essentials including pharmacies and food markets. Contact me for additional photos and a virtual tour of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 7th Street have any available units?
317 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 317 7th Street have?
Some of 317 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 317 7th Street offer parking?
No, 317 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 7th Street have a pool?
No, 317 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
