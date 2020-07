Amenities

Spacious floor-through apartment with a great layout. You can have your bedroom in the front or in the rear. It's up to you! Hardwood floors and decent sized bathroom. Located barely a block from beautiful Eastern Parkway and the 3 & 4 trains. This is an owner-occupied townhouse and very well kept. No dogs are allowed but cats are definitely okay!