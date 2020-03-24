310 12th Street

Amenities

Back on the market! Video tour available. Renovated two bed, 1 bath located 1 flight up in a small walkup building in park slope, between vibrant 5th and 6th avenues. This quiet rear facing unit, features an abundance of light, brilliant recessed lighting in every room, and an open kitchen/living room. The renovated open kitchen features elegant granite backsplash and counters, white wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave and micro-hood. The updated bath has been fitted with a sleek stall shower, subway tiling and storage. Both bedrooms fit queen sized beds, additional furniture, and feature great closet space in both.



Building is equipped with a card operated laundry room, free bike storage, and a wonderful attentive super. Located with easy access to the F,G, and R trains and a hop skip and jump to prospect park. Pet friendly!