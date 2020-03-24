All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

310 12th Street

310 12th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

310 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Back on the market! Video tour available. Renovated two bed, 1 bath located 1 flight up in a small walkup building in park slope, between vibrant 5th and 6th avenues. This quiet rear facing unit, features an abundance of light, brilliant recessed lighting in every room, and an open kitchen/living room. The renovated open kitchen features elegant granite backsplash and counters, white wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave and micro-hood. The updated bath has been fitted with a sleek stall shower, subway tiling and storage. Both bedrooms fit queen sized beds, additional furniture, and feature great closet space in both.

Building is equipped with a card operated laundry room, free bike storage, and a wonderful attentive super. Located with easy access to the F,G, and R trains and a hop skip and jump to prospect park. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 12th Street have any available units?
310 12th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 12th Street have?
Some of 310 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 12th Street offer parking?
No, 310 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 12th Street have a pool?
No, 310 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
